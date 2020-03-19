Evercore ISI Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Sell

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FET. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 target price (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.