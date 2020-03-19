Evercore ISI Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Hold

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

Shares of CLB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

