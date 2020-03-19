Evercore ISI Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.43.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$15.07 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

