Evercore Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Evercore from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. CSFB cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

