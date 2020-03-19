Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

