EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $30.60, approximately 6,969,081 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,612,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $447,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

