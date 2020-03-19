Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (NYSE:AXAS) Head to Head Review

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Abraxas Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 0.33 -$195.73 million $0.79 1.80 Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.10 $57.82 million $0.18 0.50

Abraxas Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus. Abraxas Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 3 5 0 2.63 Abraxas Petroleum 0 5 0 0 2.00

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 815.49%. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Enerplus.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -20.58% 14.04% 8.68% Abraxas Petroleum 43.17% 9.26% 3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

