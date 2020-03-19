Energean Oil & Gas’ (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.93) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 860.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $528.61 million and a PE ratio of 42.64. Energean Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 303 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36).

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Also, insider Robert Peck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £8,470 ($11,141.80). In the last three months, insiders bought 221,466 shares of company stock valued at $167,704,918.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

