Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.53.

ENB opened at C$34.09 on Monday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

