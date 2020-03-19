eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

