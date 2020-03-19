Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) Insider Purchases A$750,000.00 in Stock

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) insider Charles (Charlie) Bass acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$750,000.00 ($531,914.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited, through its subsidiary, Silver Mountain Mining Pty Ltd, engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Silver Mountain project comprising the Pacific Horizon prospect with 26 patented mining claims and 209 unpatented mining claims, the Scarlett prospect with 133 unpatented mining claims and 3 Arizona state exploration permits, and the Red Mule prospect with 2 Arizona state exploration permits located in Arizona.

