Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) Insider Purchases A$750,000.00 in Stock

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) insider Charles (Charlie) Bass acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$750,000.00 ($531,914.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Eagle Mountain Mining
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.