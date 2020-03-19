Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider William Reeve Purchases 1,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 815.50 ($10.73) on Thursday. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 991.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 1,445 ($19.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,126.67 ($14.82).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

