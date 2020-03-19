Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) Insider Boris Huard Buys 22,700 Shares of Stock

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) insider Boris Huard acquired 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,976 ($26,277.30).

LON DOTD opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Dotdigital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.87 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. FinnCap upped their price objective on Dotdigital Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

