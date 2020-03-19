Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Domo by 338.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.