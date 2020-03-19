Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 64.73 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.15. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of $762.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

