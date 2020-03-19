DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.20% -93.27% -5.77%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DIRTT Environmental and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2261 10061 17649 948 2.56

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 539.22%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.33%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -15.64 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 5.32

DIRTT Environmental’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

