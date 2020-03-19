Dinero 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a total market cap of $637.36 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

