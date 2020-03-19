Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of DFFN opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
