Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

