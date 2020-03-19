Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 239342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,988,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

