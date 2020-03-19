Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,268,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

