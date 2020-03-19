DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price Down 18.1% After Analyst Downgrade

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s stock price fell 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.16, 814,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,607,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,141,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 688,837 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 487,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 415,207 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $773.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

