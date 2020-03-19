Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 13.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.55, approximately 9,132,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,231,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

