Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
