Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.