Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.39 ($7.43).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA DBK opened at €5.14 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.26. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.