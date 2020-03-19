Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €84.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.47 ($76.12).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA opened at €30.67 ($35.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.97 and a 200 day moving average of €71.53. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.