Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.90.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.46.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

TSE:DEE opened at C$0.27 on Monday. Delphi Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.