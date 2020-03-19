Dell (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $31.34, 277,621 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,086,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.