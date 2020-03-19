DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 6,230 at Jefferies Financial Group

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,655.13 ($100.70).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 4,385 ($57.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,717.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,510.29. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,954 ($65.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.