DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Down 56.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price was down 56.3% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 216,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 638,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,598 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

