Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.