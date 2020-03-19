Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Hold

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.