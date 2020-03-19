Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given New GBX 757 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 829.56 ($10.91).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632 ($8.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 760.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total value of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

