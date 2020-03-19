Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

