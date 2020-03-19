Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,375 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

