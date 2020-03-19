Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $200,000 Investment in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,362,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,405,000 after buying an additional 253,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

