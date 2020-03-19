Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $215,000 in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

