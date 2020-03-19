DA Davidson Trims Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price to $20.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.01 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $479.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

