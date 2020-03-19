CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Position Boosted by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.47% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.52 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.