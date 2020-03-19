CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

CVSI stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.05. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

