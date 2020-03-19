CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Takes $102,000 Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Southern Copper by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

