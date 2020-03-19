CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 384 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in LogMeIn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $78.15 on Thursday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGM. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

