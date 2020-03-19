CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 26,808 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

