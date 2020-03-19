CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,327,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,196,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

