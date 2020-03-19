CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 890.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,647,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,983,000 after acquiring an additional 187,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,435,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,406 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 650,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 378,695 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.79%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

