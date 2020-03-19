CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 519.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,012.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

