CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 502.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after buying an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 2,461,578 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 2,380,298 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.32 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CY shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

