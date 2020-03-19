CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $80,000 Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

