CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

