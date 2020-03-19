CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 246 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,342 in the last three months.

NYSE:A opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

