CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 138 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $186.80 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average is $226.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

